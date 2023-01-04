JACKSON, N.J. (PIX11) — The Price family in Tennessee had an eventful New Year’s Eve with an 11-hour drive to New Jersey, where their family dog, Daisy, was found.

Daisy, who’d been separated from her family, was ecstatic to see them for the first time in two years, according to the Ocean County Health Department. Last month, the dog was rescued in a home in Brick, N.J. The house was hoarding a number of cats, dogs and cages, police said.

Daisy was microchipped, and the Price family kept the chip on and updated, helping OCHD and the Brick Police department find Daisy’s family in Tennessee.

OCHD said that the family was shocked that Daisy was found all the way in New Jersey.