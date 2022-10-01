PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A teenager was found with a gunshot wound in Paterson Saturday morning, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

Officers found the 16-year-old victim near North Fifth Street and Haledon Avenue after they were dispatched around 4:30 a.m., police said. The teenager was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

An investigation by officials is ongoing. They asked the public for any information that could lead to an arrest.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.