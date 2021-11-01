Teenage boy gunned down at Newark Halloween party

NEWARK, NJ — A teenage boy was fatally shot at a Newark Halloween party late, police said Monday.

Mouctar Toure, a 17-year-old East Orange resident, was at a large apartment party on 4th Avenue when there was a report of shots fired around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, officials said.

Officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased around 2 a.m. on Monday

No arrests have been made. Police have not released a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.