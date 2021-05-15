ROSELLE, N.J. — A teenage boy who stole a car with a toddler inside has been charged with kidnapping and numerous other counts, authorities said Friday.

The 16-year-old took the car Thursday night at a Roselle home, shortly after the vehicle’s owner had arrived there, according to Union County prosecutors.

The owner was bringing items from the vehicle into the home when the theft occurred, and it’s not clear if the teen knew the 2-year-old boy was in the car.

Roselle police soon located the vehicle and began a pursuit that went into neighboring Elizabeth.

The teen was captured following a brief foot pursuit, and the child was found unharmed on a sidewalk in Roselle.