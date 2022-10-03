EAST ORANGE, N.J. (PIX11) — A teenager was shot and killed after school in New Jersey Monday afternoon, police said.

The teen was shot four times in East Orange just off the corner of Park Avenue and Lincoln Street, a busy block that is home to an elementary school, middle school and high school.

The victim was a rising star in high school and AAU basketball, according to a student who wished to remain anonymous.

No arrests have been made. The motive for the shooting remained under investigation.