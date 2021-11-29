Teen in stolen car crashes into police vehicle: authorities

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A teenage boy driving a stolen car in New Jersey’s largest city crashed into an unmarked police vehicle while trying to avoid officers, injuring a detective, authorities said.

The crash in Newark occurred around 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

The 17-year-old driver was sitting in the parked car — which had been reported stolen out of Southampton, New York — when he noticed police nearby and sped away with a 16-year-old passenger.

Authorities said the car soon struck the detective’s car, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

The detective was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The two teens weren’t hurt but were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.