NEWARK, NJ (PIX11)– A teen was arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting that injured nine people in Newark last week, authorities said Monday.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said the shooting unfolded near Shepherd Avenue and Clinton Place on Thursday at around 6:20 pm. Officials said the incident was the result of a dispute between two groups, one of which opened fire on the other. It is not believed to be gang-related.

“The people who did this will be caught,” Baraka said. “We are very confident that justice will be done in this case.”

Police recovered a 2021 white Honda Pilot that was reported stolen Wednesday from Jersey City and another vehicle that was used to travel to Jersey City.

The nine victims, ages 17 to 68, are in stable condition. Most have already been discharged from the hospital, authorities said.

A 17-year-old male from Newark faces charges of receiving stolen property, obstruction of administrative law, and resisting arrest. More arrests are expected. The investigation is ongoing.