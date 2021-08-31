Teen, 17, fatally shot in Newark: officials

NEWARK, N.J. — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Jersey Monday night, authorities said.

Newark Police were called to the vicinity of South Orange Avenue and Ashland Street in Newark on a report that shots were fired around, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers arrived to find Khalif Harrington on the street with a gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:46 p.m., authorities said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.