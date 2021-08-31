Teen, 17, fatally shot in Newark: officials

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWARK, N.J. — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Jersey Monday night, authorities said.

Newark Police were called to the vicinity of South Orange Avenue and Ashland Street in Newark on a report that shots were fired around, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers arrived to find Khalif Harrington on the street with a gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:46 p.m., authorities said.

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Calls to bring virtual learning option to NJ grow louder as school start nears

New Jersey to require teachers, state workers be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18: Murphy

Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

NJ woman allegedly posing as licensed vet charged after beloved family dog dies in her care

Jersey City fire: 7 firefighters hurt; 18 residents displaced in blaze, officials say

Gov. Murphy meets with NJ homeowners over Henri damage

More New Jersey

Crime

15-year-old boy shot and killed in East Harlem: NYPD

81-year-old bystander shot on Upper West Side during gang-related dispute, sources say

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

R. Kelly trial day 8: Man testifies against singer in sex-trafficking trial

Man fatally shot after firing at off-duty NYPD officers in the Bronx

Dispute, knocked over planter, leads to chaos in Times Square amid false reports of shots fired

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter