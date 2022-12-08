TEANECK, NJ (PIX11) — Teaneck’s beloved Bischoff’s will shut down by the end of December after 88 years serving up ice cream, the store announced Wednesday.

Bischoff’s is closing its doors because of financial difficulties. The ice cream store has been open for 88 years.

Bischoff’s in Teaneck on Dec. 8, 2022 (PIX11)

“We now ask that you show your support by stopping by the store to share your fond memories with us and enjoy your favorite sweet treat (or two!). We hope to see you all over the next few weeks,” the store wrote on Facebook.

Bischoff’s has been open in Teaneck since 1934, according to the store. They sell 40 flavors of ice cream from the Cedar Lane shop.