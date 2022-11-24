TEANECK, N.J. (PIX11) — No matter what’s on your plate, or whose roof you’re under, Thanksgiving is a day of togetherness.

At RAIN in Teaneck, hundreds came together to serve Thanksgiving dinner to the community, which included veterans and first responders.

“We invite the entire community to come down including our emergency services, especially since they don’t have off today,” said Deputy Mayor of Teaneck Elie Y. Katz. “Our veterans, our seniors, and just people that need a warm meal.”

Unfortunately, many in the Teaneck area are in need of a warm meal and much more, with the pandemic and inflation weighing heavy on families. The Helping Hands Food Pantry in Teaneck say they went from serving about 70 families a month to about 700.

“This is Teaneck,” said Karen McEvoy, acting director of the food pantry. “We come together, we help each other out, and this is to bring awareness that we are still here, our seniors need help, our military people need help, and we want to give back and let’s be thankful that we’re here today so we can give for tomorrow.”

Among those who popped by to help the Teaneck community was Congressman Josh Gottheimer.

“They take care of our veterans our first responders our seniors, those who don’t have a place to go on thanksgiving and make sure everyone has a good meal,” said Gottheimer (D-NJ 5). “That’s how it should be on Thanksgiving. We should look out for our troops, look out for our veterans and look out for those who’ve given so much to us.”