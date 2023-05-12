FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey taxi driver was shot to death in an apparent robbery Thursday night, authorities said.

Kofi Addo, a 57-year-old taxi driver from North Brunswick, was shot and killed near Rose Street and Sydney Place in Franklin Township just before 10 p.m., according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

After driving to Rose Street to pick up a fare, Addo was confronted by an unknown number of people and fatally shot inside his taxi, authorities said. The suspect(s) fled the scene on foot.

After suffering the gunshot wound, Addo crashed his taxi into a parked vehicle in the driveway of a home on Sydney Place. Medics rushed Addo to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Authorities asked the public for help in identifying suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).