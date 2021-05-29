Swimming hole dangers prompt NJ wildlife area closures

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials are cracking down on unauthorized use of swimming holes in several places in the New Jersey Pinelands heading into the holiday weekend.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that social media users in search of “blue hole” swimming have helped drive an “unprecedented” number of people to once-hidden spots so named because of the deep color of the water in some New Jersey Pinelands locations associated with old quarries.

There are no lifeguards at the swimming holes, which can be 50 to 100 feet deep in some areas, and several have seen drownings over the years, according to the Inquirer.