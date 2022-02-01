NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — AIR11 was over the scene in New Jersey after an SUV became fully engulfed in flames on Route 78 in Newark.

The vehicle had rolled to a stop in the left side of the eastbound local lanes of Route 78, near Exit 54, as the flames shot out from all sides and thick, dark smoke billowed into the air.

It was unclear how the fire sparked or if the SUV was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

New Jersey State Police happened to be on the scene and stopped all traffic in the eastbound local lanes of the highway. The express lanes were getting by, but things were still slowing down near the incident.

No injuries had been reported, as of early Tuesday morning.

An SUV was fully engulfed in flames on Route 78, near Exit 54, in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday morning, Feb. 1, 2022. (PIX11 News/AIR11)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).