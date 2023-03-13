SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. (PIX11) – After what’s been a quiet winter in New Jersey, Sussex County is ready for what could be its largest winter event of the season.

“This might be a little bit heavier than we’re used to, but we are ready,” said Sheriff Michael Strada.

County officials said they are preparing for as much as a foot of snow and possibly more in some spots. It’s their hope that they don’t end up seeing the heavy, wet snow that is often followed by power outages.

“That’s our main concern,” said Strada. “Snow, we’re used to snow, we see that all the time. It’s the power outages we’re concerned about.”

Strada and officials with the Office of Emergency Management have met throughout the day to take steps to prepare.

“We cover a lot of area,” said Strada. “We have over 600 miles of county roads.”

Dozens of salt trucks were seen loading up during the afternoon Monday.

“Right now, we have 65 to 70 trucks ready to go,” said Strada, “that’s plow and salters, so we’re ready to go.”

Strada urged people to stay home once snow hits the roads.

“Stay off the roads, know that the county is out there doing their job,” said Strada. “If you lose power, know that we’re working with JCP&L and other power companies to get you restored as quick as possible. Just stay home, let us clear the roads, and be safe.”