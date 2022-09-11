NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Dozens of flights have been delayed Sunday at Newark airport after authorities responded to a report of a suspicious package, officials said.

The package was reportedly in a restroom in Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport and Level 1 of the terminal was immediately evacuated while officials investigated the scene, according to the Port Authority Police Department.

The item was removed and the airport was cleared at around 1:45 p.m., the PAPD said. However, there are 59 flight delays and the arriving flights are being held until 2:30 p.m.

United Airlines flights inbound to Newark airport are being held at their departure airports due to the incident, according to the FAA. Passengers can check the latest flight information here.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.