NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A suspect in connection with a carjacking case was shot by police during a confrontation in Newark Tuesday morning, officials said.

Police said two suspects drove a stolen car they jacked from Asbury Park to Newark.

According to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, police were called to a home on Lyons Avenue for a report of a suspicious vehicle. As a police officer approached the car, the driver tried to use the vehicle as a weapon, and the officer responded by firing shots.

One person in the car sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital. Another person was taken into custody, per the prosecutor’s office.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.