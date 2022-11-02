NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — The New Jersey man accused of shooting two Newark police officers attempting to take him into custody has been captured after nearly a day on the loose, officials said Wednesday.

Kendall “Book” Howard, 30, was taken into custody Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Howard allegedly opened fire on two officers Tuesday afternoon on Van Velsor Place near Chancellor Avenue as they tried to bring him in for questioning on another shooting, officials have said.

Howard allegedly shot one officer in the leg, and left the second with a graze wound to the neck, as well as a shoulder injury, according to authorities. Both officers were rushed to an area hospital, where they were listed in what authorities described as stable condition.

In a news release issued prior to Howard’s apprehension, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced that Howard faces charges including the attempted murder of two Newark police officers.

Details of Howard’s apprehension were not immediately released. A press briefing was scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday.