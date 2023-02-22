ROCHELLE PARK, NJ (PIX11) — The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday captured a Bronx man wanted in connection with assault and making terroristic threats at a New Jersey grocery store.

Nasir Valenzuela, a 19-year-old Bronx resident also known as Nas EBK, is seen on video in connection with the Jan. 9 incident at a Rochelle Park ShopRite, police said. The YouTube video, titled “We Got Arrested For Tresspassing *Never Again*,” has been viewed more than 440,000 times.

“Note to potential criminals, if you commit a crime, and happen to record it, maybe forgo posting the crime to the internet,” police wrote on Facebook. “Quick detective work led to the above arrest.”

Both surveillance video and the YouTube video show the ShopRite incident, authorities said. Witnesses and employees told police that on Jan. 9, three men came into the store with a camera and harassed both customers and workers.

Valenzuela was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct, officials said. He was apprehended in Penns Grove, then committed to Bergen County Jail.