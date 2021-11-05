NJ detective shot; suspect barricades self in Long Branch home: authorities

A heavy police presence was seen in Long Branch, NJ after a suspect barricaded themselves into a home Nov. 5, 2021 (AIR11)

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — A New Jersey detective was shot by a suspect who barricaded themselves in a Long Branch home Friday evening, authorities said.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the suspect shot the detective during an encounter with authorities along Chelsea Avenue in Long Branch, which led to the standoff.

The detective was shot in the lower body. They were taken to the hospital where they were treated and discharged, according to authorities.

The circumstances surround the encounter were not immediately disclosed.

Footage from AIR11 shows several police cars surrounding the area.

The situation has been contained to this area, and there is not believed to be any danger to the public at large, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The public has been advised to avoid the area due to a significant police presence.

