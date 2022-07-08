Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A Hoboken man has been arrested in connection to a double stabbing in Jersey City that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized, according to authorities.

Joshua Gonzalez, 24, was apprehended Thursday morning in Bloomfield by members of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to a tweet from the office of Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

The office’s Homicide Unit has charged Gonzalez with several crimes, including murder, attempted murder, burglary, and unlawful possession of a weapon, officials said. Gonzalez is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny ahead of his first court appearance in the Tuesday double stabbing.

Police initially responded to a reported assault on Clinton Avenue near John F. Kennedy Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. and found a woman with a stab wound, officials said.

First responders transported the woman, 22, to a local hospital, where she remained Friday in what authorities described as stable condition.

Hours later, at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to another report of an injured person, this time on McAdoo Avenue near Sterling Avenue, nearly two miles away from the initial stabbing, authorities said.

There, police discovered a man unresponsive with multiple apparent stab wounds. That victim, identified by authorities as Jason Khusial, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Khusial suffered his fatal injuries during the same attack that injured the female victim, officials said.