JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in the homicide case of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave, officials said early Friday.

“An arrest has been made in connection with the death investigation of Luz Hernandez,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office wrote in a tweet.

The message promised “more to follow,” but did not identify the suspect or their alleged role in Hernandez’s death.

Hernandez, a 33-year-old mom of three, was found in a shallow grave in a desolate industrial area of Kearny on Tuesday, one day after she unexpectedly failed to show up for work at the BelovED Community Charter School.

Her death was deemed a homicide on Thursday, with investigators finding evidence of blunt force trauma to her head, as well as compressions to her neck.

Relatives have called for the victim’s ex to answer questions, saying that he would have been one of the last people to see Hernandez alive while visiting their three kids — ages 3, 9, and 12 — on Saturday morning. Two of the children were students at the school where their mother taught.