Sunday shootings send 6 to hospital in Paterson

New Jersey

Paterson police patrol vehicle

PATERSON, NJ — Several people were shot in Paterson on Sunday, including a 17-year-old victim.

A 32-year-old man was repeatedly shot near East 29th Street and 15th Avenue on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Several hours later, the 17-year-old victim, a 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were shot near 12th Avenue and Carroll Street, officials with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Their gunshot wounds were considered non-fatal.

Police also said a 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were hospitalized Sunday for non-fatal gunshot wounds. The 24-year-old victim, a Paterson resident, was in critical condition on Sunday night.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342

