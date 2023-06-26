A double rainbow with a lightning bolt in Monroe Township, New Jersey, on June 25, 2023 (Credit: Brooke Geringer)

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – A spectacular photograph captured the moment a lightning bolt struck through a double rainbow in New Jersey.

The photo was taken in Monroe Township on the corner of Route 33 and Applegarth Road, according to Brooke Geringer, the photographer who shared the picture with PIX11 News.

Geringer said the sky in Middlesex County was “eerie” and “yellowish” when the dramatic photo was taken Sunday night.

There will be more “rainbow-making weather” in the tri-state area on Monday, according to PIX11 meteorologist Stacy-Ann Gooden. Thunderstorms could bring heavy rain and damaging wind at times in the afternoon and evening. Find more details on the weather forecast here.