BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – Students are protesting their high school as they continue to mourn the loss of their friend, 14-year-old Adriana Kuch, who took her own life after allegedly being attacked by other students.

“I talked to her the day before it happened and nothing seemed wrong,” said one of Adriana’s friends, Destiney Gilliland.

The attack was caught on cell phone video and shared on social media. Not long after the attack, Adriana ended her life. Now, her friends and some of their parents, outraged, are protesting Central Regional High School, saying they want justice.

“I don’t think [Adriana] realizes the amount of support she would have gotten if she was still here,” said Destiney Gilliland.

A new letter to parents posted publicly on the school district’s website says their thoughts and prayers go out to Adriana’s family and that they will try to answer questions, but governing law prevents them from sharing certain information about students.

Earlier Friday, PIX11 News reached out to the superintendent, who said he wants to make it clear that the school always notifies police and takes the necessary disciplinary action but does not always press charges, saying it is always handled on a case-by-case basis.

Earlier this week, the school district said the four students involved in the attack were suspended.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the four juvenile students involved in the attack with various offenses, ranging from harassment to aggravated assault.

PIX11 could not reach Adriana’s family in time for this story.

Parents of Adriana’s friends say they applaud the way they’ve handled themselves as they continue to grieve.

“Absolutely,” said parent Joyce Gilliland. “I am very proud of the students that are here doing this. They are doing it respectfully, peacefully.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.