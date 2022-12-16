VERNON, N.J. (PIX11) – Christmas came early for skiers in New Jersey.

“It’s months of preparation to get everything ready for the ski season,” said Evan Kovach, general manager of Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon Township, “and most specifically the past two weeks we’ve been making snow and grooming snow, and Mother Nature’s been contributing as well.”

A healthy snowfall has blessed the trails of the resort. Lift mechanics, front office members and everyone in between are in game mode for opening day on Sunday.

“Why we’re able to open so early this year is we really put an emphasis on making sure we could get snowmakers out there as soon as possible and get as much firepower up on the hill to open this early,” said Kovach.

A popular destination for skiers from Long Island to the Poconos, nearly 50 trails await avid and casual skiers, just in time for the holidays.

Kovach said the pandemic brought ski interest to new heights, with people wanting to get out of the house and try something new, and it’s only snowballed from there.

“We’ve noticed those folks are here to stay,” said Kovach. “They came out, had a good time, and they’re not going anywhere, so we’re looking forward to welcoming them back this winter.”