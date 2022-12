A vehicle is diverted as a road is closed. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — An overnight water main break closed a stretch of New Jersey’s Route 3 near the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

All eastbound lanes of the roadway were closed near MetLife Stadium as of 3:44 a.m., according to 511NJ.org.

Traffic was being diverted off of Route 3 onto a nearby service road as crews worked to make repairs ahead of the morning rush.

