Storms cause parking lot flooding, 90-minute delays at Newark Airport

NEWARK — Newark Liberty International Airport was hit with delays and a parking lot closing due to the wild weather on Saturday.

The storms have the airport on 90-minute delays for all flights.

With Flash Flood Warnings in effect in the area, one of the airport’s economy parking lots was forced to close. Drivers were asked to use different lots.

#EWR P6 Economy Parking lot is closed to incoming parkers due to flooding. Proceed to parking lot P4. — Newark Liberty Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@EWRairport) July 17, 2021

The airport was also forced to suspend it’s AirTrain service but claimed it was due to an “incident investigation.”

Due to an incident investigation, AirTrain #EWR service has been temporarily suspended. Free shuttle bus service will be provided. — Newark Liberty Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@EWRairport) July 17, 2021

