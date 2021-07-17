Storms cause parking lot flooding, 90-minute delays at Newark Airport

newark airport evacuated

Newark airport’s Terminal C was evacuated on July 5, 2021, after a security breach, officials said (Credit: @Missypoo586/Twitter)

NEWARK — Newark Liberty International Airport was hit with delays and a parking lot closing due to the wild weather on Saturday.

The storms have the airport on 90-minute delays for all flights.

With Flash Flood Warnings in effect in the area, one of the airport’s economy parking lots was forced to close. Drivers were asked to use different lots.

The airport was also forced to suspend it’s AirTrain service but claimed it was due to an “incident investigation.”

Follow PIX11 Weather throughout the day online and on TV at 5, 6 and after the Mets game for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

