UNION, N.J. (PIX11) — For 57 years, George Petres and his wife have lived in their house in Union, New Jersey. In all those years, this is the fourth time his basement’s been flooded.

“I’m saying, ‘not again. Why, God? This is my holiday gift?'” said Petres.

That’s what he was thinking when he looked outside his door Monday morning, seeing his street and the park across from his house underwater. All morning, Petres has been working to get the water out of his basement.

“I’m 87 years old. I can’t do this anymore,” said Petres. “Both my knees have been replaced. Two months ago I had a left hip replaced.”

Petres said the other three times his basement flooded all happened during hurricanes – Floyd, Irene and Ida – and he’s feeling fed up.

“My wife loves all the doctors here that take care of us and keep us alive. That’s the only reason why I stayed where I am, or I’d have been out of here like a shot,” said Petres.

From Union County, to Middlesex County and beyond, rising rivers and brooks plagued the morning commute. The powerful current of the Rahway River in Union flowed over into a parking lot.

Just down the parkway in Old Bridge, a tree came out of the wet ground, crashing onto a house on Morristown Road.