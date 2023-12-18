NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — People who live near the rivers in Central Jersey are dealing with flooding following the heavy rains Sunday into Monday.

The Saddle River crested Monday afternoon, causing several streets to be shut down. The fire department performed several water rescues along the way.

Main Street as people got stuck in the rising water. On Kimmig Avenue, Pamela Minaya and her family stood on the steps of their home, watching the water overflow from the Saddle River and completely cover their driveway and lawn.

“There’s really no need to leave the house like this, we just don’t. It just rises, and it just floods over there, and all the cars get stuck under,” Minaya told PIX11 News.

The Paterson School District had an early dismissal for students and staff on Monday because of flooding throughout the city.

District administration notified students and staff through robocalls and email that school buildings and District offices will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 19, due to the state of emergency.

The Passaic River is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4 feet on Tuesday evening. That will break the previous record of 11.5 feet on Sept. 3, 2021.