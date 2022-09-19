SEABROOK, N.J. (AP) — A small plane crash in a residential area in New Jersey has claimed the lives of two people, authorities said.

State police said the plane went down shortly before 2 p.m. Monday on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Township in Cumberland County.

Police said there were two confirmed fatalities and the road was closed for the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash of an Aeronca 7AC aircraft. WPVI-TV posted a photo of a yellow plane down in the yard of a home.

No information was immediately available on the two people killed.