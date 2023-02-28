HOBOKEN, N.J. (PIX11) — Hoboken remains under a State of Emergency after a water main break on Monday, according to officials.

Hoboken public schools are closed on Tuesday due to the water main beak.

The water main break occurred at 11:30 a.m. at Observer Highway and Madison Street due to construction work done by a contractor for PSE&G, according to Mayor Ravi Bhalla.

Despite the weather, repair work has continued overnight. The latest update from Veolia Water company is they have transitioned Hoboken from the Jersey City water feed to the Weehawken feed. Veolia is attempting to isolate the broken main while not cutting water to the entire city, officials said.

“A large number of homes have access to water, however, those living in buildings on higher floors may have low to no water pressure,” according to officials.

The Hoboken Office of Emergency Management distributed drinking water at several locations in the city at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Residents were told to bring their own containers to fill up at the following locations:

Hoboken University Medical Center, 308 Willow Ave. 220 Adams St. 221 Jackson St. Fox Hills, 1301 Willow Ave. 4th and Harrison streets Columbian Towers, 76 Bloomfield St. Stevens’ Wesley Howe Center, 1 Castlepoint Terrace

All establishments in Hoboken without running water, including all gyms, restaurants, bars and hair and nail salons, must close until water is restored, per the New Jersey Department of Health. All establishments with running water, including supermarkets, pharmacies and places selling water, are allowed to remain open.

The water main break was also impacting traffic in the southern end of Hoboken with some street closures. Drivers were advised to continue to avoid southwest Hoboken and enter and exit the city from northern routes.