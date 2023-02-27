HOBOKEN, N.J. (PIX11) – A state of emergency was declared in Hoboken on Monday after a water main break left much of the city with little to no water pressure, officials said.

The water main break occurred at Observer Highway and Madison Street due to private construction, according to Mayor Ravi Bhalla.

Repairs are expected to continue overnight, which will likely impact water service into the early morning on Tuesday, officials said.

“Veolia is attempting to isolate the water main break, an effort which is ongoing. When the break is isolated, we anticipate water pressure to slowly return for most of the City, as a large majority of the city has either low water pressure, or no water pressure,” Bhalla wrote on Facebook.

The Hoboken Office of Emergency Management will be distributing drinking water at several locations in the city starting at 6 p.m. Residents must bring their own containers to fill up at the following locations:

Hoboken University Medical Center, 308 Willow Ave. 220 Adams St. 221 Jackson St. Fox Hills, 1301 Willow Ave. 4th and Harrison streets Columbian Towers, 76 Bloomfield St. Stevens’ Wesley Howe Center, 1 Castlepoint Terrace

All establishments in Hoboken without running water, including all gyms, restaurants, bars and hair and nail salons, must close until water is restored, per the New Jersey Department of Health. All establishments with running water, including supermarkets, pharmacies and places selling water, are allowed to remain open.

The water main break is also impacting traffic in the southern end of Hoboken with some street closures. Drivers are advised to enter and exit the city from northern routes.

“We have been in close contact with neighboring municipalities and Hudson County, which are standing by and ready to assist Hoboken in case of an emergency,” Bhalla said. “This is a situation we never wish would occur, but we are ready and our public safety officials remain ready to serve the Hoboken public throughout any emergency. I sincerely thank residents for their patience as Veolia and their crews work on repairs.”