EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — Attractions, carnival comfort food and of course the shows are all signs that the summer has officially arrived in New Jersey.

The annual State Fair Meadowlands rolls into East Rutherford June 23 through July 10, attracting half a million visitors. For the first time since 2019, the fair will be close to normal as it returns to its full glory after two years of the pandemic.

New this year is the Jurassic Kingdom Lockdown where prehistoric cuties come to life.

While many come for the rides, others are reeled in by the wide variety of food offerings. Whether it’s Mexican, Greek, Latin or a fried Oreo you are craving, the state fair has you covered with more than 50 food vendors.

For ticket information, visit the State Fair Meadowlands website.