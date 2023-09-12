NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — The MTV VMAs returned to Newark, N.J., for the third year on Tuesday night.

This year’s show paid tribute to 50 years of hip-hop with a performance by DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Lil Wayne, LL COOL J and Nicki Minaj.

“It’s really good to see my hip-hop brothers and sisters – especially those who started this – to see them now,” said Queens-born rapper Roxanne Shante. “Getting their accolades is just incredible for me.”

The star-studded performer lineup included Cardi B, Kelsea Ballerini, Demi Lovato and Shakira, who received the MTV Video Vanguard Award. Sean “Diddy” Combs was also honored with the prestigious Global Icon Award.

Taylor Swift led the night with the most nominations at 11, followed by SZA with eight.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka also walked the red carpet, proud to have his city host the awards ceremony for another year.

“They told us when they first came here they don’t pick the same city twice,” said Baraka. “We’re here three times. So something’s good. We appreciate it.”