South Jersey wildfires: As 1 forest fire is contained, a second starts

New Jersey

Forest Fire Little Egg

A firefighter sprays water on a section of woods in Little Egg Harbor, N.J., on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the periphery of a forest fire that had burned several hundred acres since breaking out a day earlier. Firefighters were making progress against the blaze on its second day. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — As New Jersey firefighters gained control of one forest fire in the heavily wooded Pinelands region, a second broke out, and was halfway contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said it has fully contained a 617-acre fire in Little Egg Harbor Township as of Tuesday morning.

But firefighters were summoned to a second fire that broke out Monday night in the Brendan Byrne State Forest in Pemberton Township.

That fire, which was reported at 8:30 p.m., was 50% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

No buildings were threatened by the 407-acre Pemberton blaze, and no injuries were reported in either of the fires.

