South Jersey wildfires: As 1 forest fire is contained, a second starts

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — As New Jersey firefighters gained control of one forest fire in the heavily wooded Pinelands region, a second broke out, and was halfway contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said it has fully contained a 617-acre fire in Little Egg Harbor Township as of Tuesday morning.
But firefighters were summoned to a second fire that broke out Monday night in the Brendan Byrne State Forest in Pemberton Township.
That fire, which was reported at 8:30 p.m., was 50% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
No buildings were threatened by the 407-acre Pemberton blaze, and no injuries were reported in either of the fires.