SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (PIX11) — A high school in South Brunswick brought back its mask mandate on Monday, weeks after Gov. Phil Murphy ended the statewide requirement.

The change in South Brunswick came after a significant surge in COVID cases. Officials believe a recent school concert, where nearly a thousand students gathered without masks, played a role in the spike. In addition to bringing back their mask requirement, the school also canceled two upcoming events that were scheduled to take place indoors.

The spike in cases is not just in South Brunswick. Cases are up around New Jersey. Murphy himself tested positive for COVID on Thursday.