Splash Island, coming in May 2023 to the Hurricane Harbor water park in New Jersey. (Credit: Six Flags Great Adventure handout)

JACKSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Six Flags Great Adventure will get even greater this summer at its Hurricane Harbor water park in New Jersey, with the addition of new attractions, dining options, and more, the amusement park chain announced Wednesday.

A host of new slides and an interactive play area designed with the park’s youngest guests in mind are among the amenities included in what Six Flags hailed as the biggest investment into Hurricane Harbor in more than 20 years.

“As one of the Northeast’s largest water parks, we are focused on increasing value for families and elevating the guest experience,” said Randy Wilke, the park’s interim president, in a statement. “This significant investment brings state-of-the-art kids’ attractions geared towards children under 42 inches tall, plus park enhancements aimed at providing exciting new experiences for all ages.”

At the heart of the upgrade is Splash Island, an all-new tree house play structure including more than 50 interactive features and designed with children under 42 inches tall in mind.

The Shark Attack, RipCurl, and Jellyfish Twist slides, coming in May 2023 to the Hurricane Harbor water park in New Jersey. (Credit: Six Flags Great Adventure handout)

Additionally in the works are seven brand new slides, also designed with young children in mind: Cowabunga, RipCurl, Shark Attack, Splashin’ Seal, Stingray Racer, and Jellyfish Twist, which encompasses two slides.

When guests need a break from all that splashing around, they can enjoy new rental cabanas and oversized umbrellas, or the park’s overhauled open air dining options.

Hurricane Harbor opens for the 2023 season on May 20.