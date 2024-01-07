NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Without question, this is not what Richard Nicosia wanted to drive in, but the snow is everywhere, and there’s no way to avoid it.

“Took my wife to work. She works at the post office. She’s gotta go out in this,” Richard Nicosia said.

He lives in Sussex County, N.J., where plow trucks spent Sunday in full force, pushing through the snow that blanketed the region. The first snowstorm of the season dropped several inches on roads, making for slick conditions. Cars left parked show the level of accumulation.

“It’s nice when it first comes down, but then when you have to drive in it and shovel it,” Nicosia said.

While some are frustrated with the flurries, others are happy they finally got a reason to use their heavy winter gear.

“To be honest, it’s not that bad. We’ve seen way worse than this. This is fun,” said Jose Reyes.

Reyes wrapped up several hours of cleanup after the storm left varying totals of snow throughout New Jersey.

“In this area, if it’s raining in New York, it’s snowing up here,” he said.

In Sussex County, when it snows, it snows. But during the last couple of years, there’s been a bit a of break. That’s why people here said they knew it was time.

“I think it was 2019, I think I remember something like that. Last time, I think we got quite a few,” Nicosia said.

And after the first noticeable snowfall in what seems like forever, some are bracing for what could come after this.

“We were due, we were due, and it sounds like it’s going to be a bad year with what they’re talking about, El Nino,” Nicosia said.