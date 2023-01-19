NEW JERSEY (PIX11) —New Jersey residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will soon see a change in their benefits as emergency federal allotments expire in February, officials said Thursday.

Throughout the COVID pandemic, SNAP households received higher monthly food assistance, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said. Starting in March, all enrolled New Jersey households will only get their regular SNAP payments.

Gov. Phil Murphy in June signed legislation to set the minimum SNAP benefit to at least $50 a month. New Jersey is the first state to set a minimum benefit, officials said.

“We understood the extra SNAP benefits were temporary, but we also recognize the impact this will have on New Jerseyans who have benefitted from greater assistance over the last three years,” Adelman said. “I urge SNAP households to check their benefits, so they are prepared before heading to the grocery store.”

The federal minimum SNAP benefit is $23 a month. Under New Jersey’s $50 minimum law, any state household approved for less than $50 in SNAP benefits will get their regular assistance plus a supplement from the state starting in March.

Adelman also said those who need extra help can visit nj211.org to learn about available resources. SNAP recipients can check their benefit detail online at www.njfamiliesfirst.com, with the Connect EBT mobile app or by calling (800) 997-3333.