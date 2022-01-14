Smoke billows out of Passaic chemical plant; mayor warns community of danger

PASSAIC, N.J. (PIX11) — Passaic Mayor Hector Lora took to Facebook to warn residents about a dangerous chemical plant fire in the city.

“We need you to stay away from the area,” Lora urged.

In his Facebook video, the mayor said fire departments from other New Jersey cities — like Paterson — were responding as well.

“I must stress, all residents, please back away from the area,” Lora repeated online.

The Passaic Public Information Office said the six-alarm fire did not cause any injuries as of Friday night.

PIX11 News reached out to Lora for comment and further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.