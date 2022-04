MANVILLE, NJ (PIX11) — A small plane crashed into a yard north of Central Jersey Regional Airport on Monday afternoon, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were on board the single-engine Mooney M20M, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plane crashed around 1 p.m.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will work together to investigate. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the plane to crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.