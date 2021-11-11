Small plane crashes in wooded area in NJ: FAA

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LAKE KEMAH, NJ — A small plane crashed in a wooded area of a state park in New Jersey on Thursday afternoon, Federal Aviation Administration officials said.

The plane crashed around 4 p.m. near Lake Kemah, officials said. An alert notice had been issued by the FAA around 3 p.m. to advise public safety agencies about a missing aircraft. The flight had left Essex County Airport in Caldwell, N.J. for Sussex Airport with two people on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the plane crash.