HOBOKEN, NJ (PIX11) — A coalition of small businesses in Hoboken rallied in the frigid cold Friday to demand answers.

From entrepreneurs just starting out to veterans with decades of business under their belt — they all worked out of the historic Chambord Building on Jackson Street that was ravaged by a fatal fire last month.

Since then, the business owners – as many as 80 of them – have been barred from entering the building to recover their property. They say they have gotten the run-around from the management company, the building’s owner and the city.

“This is our livelihood,” Carl Augustin, a tenant and owner of the beauty and fashion vendor Vegan Warehouse, told PIX11. “You know some people have been here for 35 years plus and we are now out in the cold without any updates and we’re just trying to figure out what are the next steps, when are we going to get access.”

Ryan Erasmus, owner of Hoboken Barbell, managed to capture images of his space after the fire. Much of the equipment in his gym is salvageable, but access to it he says is nonexistent.

“We’ve had no correspondence,” Erasmus said. “No one has told us anything so we are just extremely frustrated.”

Braving the cold, the fired up business owners rallied from the gutted building toward City Hall. At one point, coming face-to-face with Nick Petruzzelli who identified himself as one of the building’s owners.

“There has been some communication, people are getting frustrated and I understand their frustration,” he said before getting drowned out by chants and rebukes by demonstrators.

Tenants were quick to dismiss Petruzzelli’s claims, calling him a liar and “part of the problem.”

“I can provide information from the management company that he employs that says we are no longer fielding any more requests about this building to go directly to the owners,” Augustine said.

Upon arriving to City Hall, the business owners called out to Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla to come outside — at one point attempting to storm the building, but were stopped by police.

The city, which provided a series of emails to PIX11 News about its correspondence with tenants, recently informed them that the building, which was set to be redeveloped, has not been issued any notice to be condemned. It was a major concern for the tenants.

The fire itself remains under investigation and is currently being assisted by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and tobacco.

﻿A city spokesperson told PIX11 News that the property owner has until Monday to produce a structural engineering report. If it cannot meet that deadline, the city will bring in its own engineer to conduct the report.

When that is settled, tenants will then be given a better timeline of when they will be allowed back into the building.

Mayor Bhalla has since reached out to the tenants via email, assuring them he wants to schedule a meeting with them to address their concerns as soon as possible.

It remains unclear when that meeting will take place.