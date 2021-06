TUCKERTON, N.J. — A small earthquake rattled parts of southern New Jersey Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.4 magnitude quake occurred just before 8 a.m. about two miles from Tuckerton, New Jersey in Ocean County and about 15 miles away from Atlantic City.

More than a dozen people reported that they felt the light to moderate tremors, little to no damage was caused, according to USGS.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the time the quake was reported.