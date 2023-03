JACKSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Move over Fright Fest, Six Flags Great Adventure is introducing a reimagined version for spring. It’s called “Scream break” and has the same haunts from the Halloween version, with some new additions.

They include “the spring break zombie scare zone,” a “Scream break dance party,” and “Scream photo ops.”

The transformed event starts on April 8 and runs through April 15 in Jackson, N.J. The park officially opens for the season on Saturday.