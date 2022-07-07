NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Eight suspects were identified for their alleged roles in a Central New Jersey trafficking ring that forced women into prostitution. Six of those suspects were arrested, and two are still at large. Detectives with the New Jersey State Police investigated the network for four months.

According to New Jersey State Police, detectives first received information Jan. 21 about a juvenile being trafficked out of a Trenton residence. When law enforcement officials searched the Hudson Street home, they found two women inside and arrested Daniel Camara, 55, and Edy Estrada, 39.

Camara was charged with crimes including human trafficking, promoting child prostitution and promoting organized street crime. Estrada faces similar charges.

During further investigation, detectives found that one of the victims had been smuggled from Mexico “under the belief that she would be working in a restaurant.” However, she was instead trafficked into New Jersey from Texas and forced into prostitution.

“The trafficking of human beings is horrific, particularly when it involves the sexual exploitation of vulnerable women and girls lured to this country under the promise of a better life,” said Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin. “We are committed to working with the State Police and our law enforcement partners to arrest human traffickers and rescue their victims from the shadows, where these crimes occur.”

The alleged ringleader of the operation is Paulino Macolas-Aguirre, 43. Police said he operated the ring out of multiple Trenton residences. He faces human trafficking, prostitution and sexual assault charges, in addition to other crimes.

Other suspects arrested for their suspected involvement in the ring were: Efran Melocastillo, 30; Jose Gabriel Camara Perico, 30; and Laura Macolas Aguirre, 44. Two other suspects — 31-year-old Daniel Handerson Camara Perico and 28-year-old Daniela Penco-Camara — are still at large, according to police.