Sinkhole causes partial road collapse in Jersey City: officials

JERSEY CITY — A partial road collapse was caused by a sinkhole in Jersey City Saturday, officials said.

The sinkhole occurred at Westside and Clendenny Avenues and is 20 feet by 20 feet and 6 feet deep. Police, fire, emergency management and other officials are on the scene as construction workers are doing repairs.

A spokesperson for the city said the cause of the sinkhole appears to be the heavy rains that fell Friday night.

The city expects repairs to last through the weekend and has officers directing traffic away from the sinkhole.

No injuries have been reported.