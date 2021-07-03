Sinkhole causes partial road collapse in Jersey City: officials

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Bill Muller/PIX11 News

JERSEY CITY — A partial road collapse was caused by a sinkhole in Jersey City Saturday, officials said.

The sinkhole occurred at Westside and Clendenny Avenues and is 20 feet by 20 feet and 6 feet deep. Police, fire, emergency management and other officials are on the scene as construction workers are doing repairs.

A spokesperson for the city said the cause of the sinkhole appears to be the heavy rains that fell Friday night.

The city expects repairs to last through the weekend and has officers directing traffic away from the sinkhole.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ town launches Holocaust education initiative after Hitler lesson controversy

NJ rebate checks: How to get yours

Paterson officer fired after 'deplorable' encounter

Jersey City mayor talks fireworks event this weekend

Small Business Spotlight: BarCode in Elizabeth, NJ

NJ students can go without masks in schools

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter