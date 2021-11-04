Single use plastic straw ban goes into affect in New Jersey starting today

NEW JERSEY — A big change is coming to restaurants, convenience stores and fast food joints across New Jersey.

Single-use plastic straws will no longer be provided to customers; the straws will be available only upon request.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection and NJ Business Action Center, businesses will have to educate workers on the new statewide policy, as fines could now be imposed.

The new restriction is part of a broader state law that aims to ban the sale or provision of single-use plastic bags, disposable food containers and cups made out of polystyrene foam. The law goes into effect in May 2022.

The state is now rolling out public service announcements to spread the word.

While the crackdown on plastic bags has already started on a local level in Hoboken and Jersey City, single use straws appear to be the largest obstacle yet in the fight against plastic pollution.

Plastic straws are among the most common material found along the Jersey Shore annually.

More than 10,000 were found on the shore during a clean up in October of 2020.

By the spring, businesses not complying with the law will first be issued a warning.

Fines for repeat offenders could eventually reach up to $5,000 a day.