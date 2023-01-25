KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday.

Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed with PIX11 News who fired the shots.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, which was called in to head the investigation, said no one was hit by the gunfire.

Some people who live in the area said they were shaken up by the incident. Residents said they rarely ever hear gunshots, including one man who feared for his wife’s safety.

“I got here around 7 a.m. because my wife lives around the corner,” said Jovan Echevarria. “I never thought it would happen to be honest, so I obviously feel for the safety and all that.”

Police haven’t announced any arrests or who they were looking to arrest. Additional information about the warrant wasn’t available.