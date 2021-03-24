Shots fired by DEA agent, suspect injured in shooting at NJ Ruby Tuesday: officials

New Jersey

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Drug Enforcement Administration task force members opened fire in the parking lot of an Eizabeth Ruby Tuesday on Wednesday, sending a suspect to the hospital, officials confirmed.

No DEA agents or members of other responding agencies were injured. PIX11 News cameras captured a maroon SUV that was riddled with bullet holes, as well as at least 21 different yellow markers across the parking lot, marking where shots had been fired. The operation began around 5:30 p.m.

The DEA would not tell PIX11 News what the operation was for, only that none of their agents had been hurt.

As of Wednesday night, the suspect’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. It was also not revealed whether or not he was facing charges. He was only identified as a male.

This is a developing story.

COVID-19 vaccine side effects

